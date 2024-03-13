A 40-year-old man, Yusif Abubakar has lost his life after he was fatally stabbed by his colleague, Latif.

This happened in front of a Mosque after Wednesday afternoon prayers at Old Botianor in the GA South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

According to sources close to Adom News, Abubakar and the suspect were engaged in a verbal altercation.

However, the situation escalated into a fight and Latif forcefully subdued Abubakar, sat on him, and stabbed him in the chest with a knife he had concealed in his pocket.

The suspect was immediately arrested by officers at Kokrobite Police Command.

Chairman for the Botianor Muslim Association, Mohammed Issah, has expressed shock and dismay at the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Korle-Bu hospital mortuary for preservation.

