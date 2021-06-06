An angry husband has allegedly scalded his wife with hot water for failing to serve him his dinner at Odumasi, a farming community at Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

Naru Yakubu, aged 27, allegedly poured boiling water on 23-year-old Linda Agyei when she broke the news that there was no food to replenish his energy after the day’s farm work.

Speaking on her hospital bed, madam Agyei told Adom News that her husband does not provide upkeep and the little she makes is to feed herself and two children.

Consequently, an intense argument erupted and in the process, she was scalded with boiling water.

She said while she was screaming in pain, Mr Yakubu did not come to her rescue, rather he allegedly threatened to sniff life out of her.

The scared mother said she attempted to flee the scene, but she could feel her “back sticking to her skin” and reported the case to the police for which medical form was issued for treatment.

ALSO SEE

She suffered horrific injuries to her back and was rushed to the Nkwanta Municipal Hospital, where she is currently on admission and receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Mr Yakubu, after hearing that the matter was reported to the Nkwanta South Police, is at large.