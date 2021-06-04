A level 300 student of University of Cross River State, UNICROSS, Calabar campus, identified as Ford Moses Nkasi, has been killed in a tussle with armed robbers.

It was gathered that the incident happened near the school’s administrative building, few metres away from the security post, at about 8:pm on Thursday, June 3.



According to reports, the student of Visual Art Department witnessed a three-man gang robbing a female student of her smartphone.

He was said to have chased after the robbers who attempted to flee the scene after the successfully robbery.

Ford, in a bid to retrieve the phone after catching up with the robbers, was stabbed multiple times with a dagger and he bled to death.

Sources, who spoke to Cross River Watch, said the student died 20 minutes later while being rushed to the hospital by his colleagues.



Two of the suspects were caught by the UNICROSS security while one managed to escape.