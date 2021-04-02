A man, believed to be in his forties, has been allegedly murdered and his body dumped into a stream in the Juaboso township.

The known car decorator was discovered naked while laying in the Benzi-Mata stream.

According to witnesses, the victim is likely to have been murdered as he was bleeding from some open wounds they believe he sustained from a fight with his attacker.

A tour in his room also revealed he was getting ready to take his bath, with bucket of water and sponge still lying in his bathroom.

MORE

The corpse has been retrieved and deposited at the Juaboso Government Hospital morgue by the police, pending investigations.

Meanwhile, Chief of Sefwi Juaboso, Nana Ehwirama II, said such incidents hardly happen at Juaboso and urged residents to assist the police to get the perpetrators arrested.