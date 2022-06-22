A man believed to be in his 40s has reportedly drowned in a stream at Adumasa in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The man who is yet to be identified was said to have been found dead at the stream.

The Assembly Member for the area, Charles Enchill who confirmed the incident said he received a call and rushed to the scene to find his lifeless body.

Mr Enchill reported that Tech Police Station personnel have since conveyed the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital morgue.

The police have since commenced investigations into the incident.