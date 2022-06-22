The remains of a teenager suspected to have been murdered and dumped on the Assin Fosu – Yamoransa highway was Monday retrieved by the police.
The lifeless body of the light-skinned female who is yet to be identified was found near Assin Fosu in the Central Region.
The body had been dumped near a fuel station.
The police have since conveyed the body to the mortuary at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.
A police investigation is underway.
She is suspected to be around 18 and 19 years old and had a slit throat.
She is yet to be identified.