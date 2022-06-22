The Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana has insisted that the project is state-owned and not a private entity as alleged by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah has explained that the Cathedral, upon advice from the Attorney-General, was registered as a limited guarantee company with its sponsoring agency as the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board.

This means that National Cathedral will be a distinct legal entity from its guarantors, the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, it will own all income and funds generated by it and be responsible for its debts.

The Cathedral will also not be run for profit-making purposes other than to further its own objectives.

In a statement issued by him on Tuesday, Dr. Opoku-Mensah said “it is a non-profit making organization. Since the sole member is a government agency, the National Cathedral of Ghana is a State-owned non-profit making organization (my emphasis). Any income generated and income and property acquired by the National Cathedral are thus required to be reinvested and used for promoting its non-profit activities.”

“We are therefore of the opinion that: The National Cathedral is a State-owned company limited by guarantee since its sole corporate member is the Ghana Museums Board,” portions of the statement from the Executive Director noted.

The North Tongu MP in a Facebook post on Monday, June 20 contended that documents in his possession show that the project is a private entity.

Mr Ablakwa proceeded to add documents as proof that the National Cathedral has been registered as a private entity.

But, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah noted that the incorporation of the Cathedral as a private company owned by the state “reflects and affirms the National Cathedral’s character as a National Monument, and hence a public project.”

