The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reacted to clarifications made by the Executive Director of the National Cathedral, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, to issues raised on the construction of the religious monument.

The Executive Director in a seven-page statement issued on June 17, among others, explained the resignation of the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr Mensa Otabil, saying that he has not been a member of the Board of Trustees since 2019, due to his unwillingness to register to be part of the Board of Trustees.

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah also confirmed that the project has stalled.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s GhanaConnect, on Friday, Mr Ablakwa asserted that the explanation offered by Dr Opoku-Mensah was insincere.

“You cannot say that Dr Mensa Otabil is not a member of the Board of Trustees,” he stated.

He alleged that the National Cathedral Secretariat used Dr Otabil’s name “as a certain credibility drive and that everybody is on board and they were using it all over the world. .. they cannot say that it is just a lapse they didn’t know about.”

He added that “they have not even been fair to the venerable pastor and the general public, so you will admit that what was going on was clear misrepresentation.”

He also pointed out that the statement dated June 17, is a confirmation of the suspicions he raised earlier on the illegalities perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government.

“This statement confirms everything that we have been putting out. It confirms that the contractors have suspended work based on lack of payment … I did not also see the statement address the issue of compensation,” he added.

This, he explained, is due to the fact that the statement has no clarity and there was no breakdown of the money channeled in the project so far.