A prisons Officer, whose identity is yet to be known, is feared drowned in Cape Coast following hours of downpour in the Central Region.



The officer is said to be stationed at the Ankaful Prisons.



The Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Joe Donkor, confirmed the incident on Adom FM’s Midday News.

Mr Donkor explained he was travelling with his colleagues to Elmina and the road was flooded, causing their car to be stuck in the mud.

Despite rescue efforts by the Ghana National Fire Service and NADMO personnel on the stretch, he decided to walk to through the floods but was swept away.

Several property, Mr Donkor noted, have been submerged in the floods, adding the extent of damage is very huge and beyond their control.

However, the Public Relations Officer of Central Regional Prisons, Superintendent Zienel, commenting on the matter, said, they have received such information but cannot confirm if it is true or not.



He added that they are making phone calls and other contact tracings of the said officer to verify the information.

“As of now, I cannot tell you whether or not the officer has been carried away, but we are calling his cell phone, some officers have gone to his house to find out from his wife to know if what we are hearing is true or not,” Supt. Zienel said.