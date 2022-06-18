A heavy downpour in the Central Region has washed away portion of a bridge linking the Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road cutting it into two.

The road has completely caved in rendering the route inaccessible to motorists.

The bridge serves commuters from Cape Coast to Jukwa and also from Dunkwa-On-Offin.

A house belonging to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Import Bank, Lawrence Agyinsam, was flooded.

The EXIM Bank CEO’s house is built in a wetland area.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Kafui Justice indicated the residence of the Denkyira queen mother was also flooded.

Her linguist, Nana Agyemang, who confirmed this, said the downpour is novel to them.

David Okantah, assemblyman for Jukwa East electoral area, called on the government to immediately come and fix the road to enable transportation to go on.

Meanwhile, the Regional NADMO Director, Joe Donkoh and his team are on grounds to ensure the safety of residents and communters who have been stranded.

He has also admonished residents with their buildings in low-lying areas to relocate as more rains are expected in the coming days.