In the wake of the controversy surrounding the relevance or otherwise of the National Cathedral, and the purported resignation of one of the members of the Board of Trustees, many stakeholders, especially concerned Ghanaians, have wondered who the board members are.

The interest in knowing these individuals, heightened following the alleged resignation of the Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil.

According to the MP for North Tongu, Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa, the renowned pastor resigned from the Board, due to alleged illegalities being perpetrated.

However, in a statement issued in Accra today by the Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah explained that prior to the registration of the members of the Board of Trustees in 2019, Dr. Otabil opted out since, “he could not give the needed attention to the project.”

“So, Dr. Mensa Otabil did not resign from the Board as being alleged, but excused himself at the point of registration of the Directors in July, 2019. For the avoidance of all doubt, Dr. Otabil has not been a member of the Board of Trustees since July, 2019,” part of the statement reads.

In the absence of Pastor Mensa Otabil, here are members of the Board of Trustees as posted on https://www.nationalcathedralghana.org/leadership: