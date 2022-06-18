Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority [NLA], Sammy Awuku, has hinted that Hearts of Oak are likely to lose its partnership should they fail to finish in the top three of the season.

The Phobians, who won three trophies last season, have been poor in the 2021/22 Ghana football season.

Before the start of the season, NLA signed a deal worth 1 million cedis with the club.

Awuku, speaking following Asante Kotoko’s visit to the NLA headquarters, lauded the Porcupine Warriors for emerging as the champions of the Premier League.

“For every team, we decide to sponsor moving forward if you are not part of the top three at the end of the season, we will not consider you again.

“For the sake of keeping your association with us going strong, you must consistently rank in the top three or be accompanied by trophy winners,” he said.

“NLA may not be able to sponsor every club again next season, but Kotoko have proven itself worthy, and we will consider sponsoring them,” he stated.

Hearts of Oak, who sit 5th on the league log with 48 points will face RTU at the Accra Sports Stadium in their final match of the season.