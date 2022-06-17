The board chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei, has hinted that the club will try to win the CAF Champions League next season.

Following their 2021/22 Ghana Premier League success, the Porcupine Warriors will represent the country in the Champions League next season.

The Reds over the years have failed to make an impact on the continent.

However, in an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the board chairman stressed that the team will fight in hopes of winning the CAF Champions League trophy one day.

“We can’t deny them from participating in Africa. The board will meet to find means to aid them to participate,” he said.

“We only pray that we do well. I can’t predict how we will fare in the tournament but in everything you do, with patience and tenacity, you can get to your destination.

“Even if we fail to win it, I know for sure that one day with God on our side, Kotoko will win the Champions League,” Dr Kyei shared.

Asante Kotoko will play their final game of the season against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.