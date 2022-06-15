National Lottery Authority [NLA] boss, Sammy Awuku, has hinted that government will support Asante Kotoko ahead of their 2022/23 CAF Champions League participation.

The Porcupine Warriors, having won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, will represent the country in CAF’s elite competition next season.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Awuku has heaped praise on Asante Kotoko for their success this season.

While urging the team to improve on its attack, the Youth Organizer for the ruling New Patriotic Party assured that the team will receive support for the Africa campaign.

“I believe that in terms of tactical discipline, it’s been good, their scoring ability is what they (Asante Kotoko) should work on,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“You cannot waste such opportunities in Africa. But their overall game plan looks very fantastic.

“Government will do its part, same as the NLA and also the Ministry of Youth and Sports to raise funds for Kotoko to do well in Africa,” he said.

Asante Kotoko on Sunday, June 12, were officially crowned the champions of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

The coronation ceremony was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium after the 3-0 win against Elmina Sharks.

Asante Kotoko will wrap up their 2021/22 season with an away game against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium this weekend.