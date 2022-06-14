The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has explained why they awarded the manufacturing of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League medals to local artisans.

Medals awarded to Asante Kotoko for winning the Premier League is an improvement of what was awarded to Hearts of Oak last season.

However, fans have questioned the quality of the medals.

However, GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, said that the medals were made by local craftsmen because the FA wished to demonstrate support for the local sector.

According to him, they are supporting local industry to grow, hence their reason to award the contract to the local blacksmith.

READ ALSO

“These are handcrafted medals made in Ghana. People need to get hold of one of the medals and have a good feel of it to know the quality it’s made of and appreciate the handiwork of the Ghanaian visual art students.

“Any other medal you see that people are touting on social media; we’ve called all the people and they cannot make them here. They are all imported. All the university ones that you see are all imported from China.

“The policy of the GFA this year is to support local industry. We cannot pay lip service to support local industry and be importing everything from outside the country,” he said as quoted by Citi Sports.

Kotoko were crowned champions of the top flight at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, June 12.