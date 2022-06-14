The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed a fact-finding Committee to furnish the House with circumstances that led to a clash involving the police and students of Islamic Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi.

The Speaker, who did not mince words on the reoccurrence of security-civilian brutality, has given the Committee up to Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

In view of this, Mr Bagbin has directed the Defence and Interior Committee to move to the school, the police and the family to come and furnish the House.

The directives came on the wheels of a statement made by the Minority Chief Whip and Asawase Member of Parliament, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, on the incident which occurred on Monday.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh Dompreh, also condemned the act and called on the police to be swift in their investigation.

At least 30 students of the school were hospitalised following a clash between irate students and crowd-control police.

The students were protesting against pedestrian knockdowns involving some students and teachers of the school.