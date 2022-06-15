Dancehall King Shatta Wale has sent a harsh response to Ghanaians mocking him over what they say is a hit song drought.

In a recent interview, artiste Yaa Pono stated emphatically that he regrets having a ‘beef’ with Shatta Wale, who he believes is not qualified to be listed as one of the A-listed acts in Ghana.

In response to his interview, scores of netizens have agreed with Yaa Pono and described Shatta as an overrated artiste who hasn’t produced any hit song in years.

This has infuriated the Dancehall King, who in a live video, gave his two cents to Pono, netizens as well as other stakeholders who have negative opinion about his craft and person.

He stated it is not surprising Ghanaians cannot relate to his craft as their expectations of musicians is just to hit the studio and record music.

Shatta reiterated that he has graduated from that stage of music, adding he has shifted his focus to the business bid.

He warned never to be compared to the likes of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, who are keen on doing music until retirement.

In the Shatta Movement boss’ opinion, his music is like a double-edged sword, ready to slash any opponent who comes his way.