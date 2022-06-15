Member on the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, Kofi Adams, has said Parliament may invite Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampre, to appear before the House to answer questions on recent police brutalities on civilians.

The invitation is also geared towards finding lasting solution or reduce such from happening for peacekeeping in the country.

According to him, it is rather unfortunate that the police, who are mandated to protect lives and property, turn to be brutalising the people they are supposed to protect.

Barely a month ago, police at Nkoranza clashed with residents when they were demonstrating against alleged police murder of one of their colleagues, but men in uniform fired warning shots which resulted in the death of another young guy whereas several others sustained various forms of gun wounds.

Three days ago, students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi also clashed with police when the students blocked the stretch of road in front of their school with claims that, teachers and their mates were being knocked down by vehicles.

The police in attempt to prevent the students from carrying this act, fired teargas.



Some 38 students collapsed and where rushed to various hospitals in the region for treatment.

Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, reacting to the issues on The Big Agenda on Adom TV, hosted by Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, said Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, raised the issue on the floor which was seconded by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompre, hence the Speaker’s directive to the fact-finding committee to look into the matter.

“The Committee will go to Kumasi to look at the situation, speak to people on grounds to ascertain for themselves the exact cause of the disturbance and report back to parliament what their observations were for any action if there need be,” Mr Adams said.

When Mr Adams was asked if Parliament may invite the IGP to the House over the issues, he responded in the positive.

“The IGP must come to Parliament to tell us what tactics he has given to his men to apply on grounds and if there is a need for a review, then we do that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Executive Director, Global Intelligence And Security Analysis Center, Samuel Nana Appiah, speaking on same programme said there is the need for a review in the way the police handle situations.

“Even the six or seven months training for the men in uniform is not enough, the time is short for them to be well equipped with all the knowledge they are supposed to get as police officers,” Mr Appiah said.

