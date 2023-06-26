A Kano man, Iliyasu Zubairu Yako, has dragged his neighbour, Isa Kofa Yako, before a Shari’a court for cutting down his tree in 2013.

Zubairu is seeking for compensation because his neighbour refused to apologise for cutting down the tree without permission. He said:

“I was waiting for him to come and apologise because he entered my house and cut my tree for his wife after she delivered a baby. My problem is that he didn’t ask for my permission and also didn’t apologise.”

The defendant who admitted cutting down the tree, claimed he was given permission by an unmentioned person to cut down the tree. He also said he would pay the plaintiff if he insists.

Isa Kofa said:

“Someone gave me permission though it was not his house. Today is 10 years, I don’t know that he is waiting for me to apologise. I will pay him if he insists.”

Justice Abdulmuminu Nuhu Gwarzo adjourned the case until after the Eid break.