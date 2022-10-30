A man, believed to be in his thirties, has been confirmed dead after fighting with a commercial drivers’ mate over GH₵2 fare increment.

The sad incident occurred on Saturday, October 29 at the Lapaz bus terminal around 8:00pm.

The male passenger is said to have boarded the vehicle from Lapaz heading to Pokuase and was told the fare had been increased from GH₵5.50 to GH₵7.70.

After several agitations over the new fare by all the passengers in the vehicle, calm was restored.

JoyNews sources say, however, the deceased refused to pay the new fare and continued to grumble. This angered the driver who decided to return the passengers to the Lapaz bus terminal where he picked them up.

An eyewitness in an interview with myjoyonline.com said the driver and his mate together with their colleagues at the bus terminal compelled all the passengers to disembark from the vehicle but the victim refused to budge.

This, according to the eyewitness, led to a fight among the deceased, the driver and his mate and others at the bus terminal.

The eyewitness said after several exchanges of blows among them, the deceased was punched in the face unawares. He fell, and in the process hit his head on the pavement, leading to his death.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue.

The Police are yet to comment on the issue.

