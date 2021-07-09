Residents of Sefwi Amoakrom in the Bia West District of the Western North Region, have been thrown into a state of shock after a 22-year-old man beheaded his boss.

Information gathered suggested that the incident occurred in the late hours of Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the deceased’s rice farm.

The suspect, identified as Francis Awuni, according to witnesses, wrapped the head in a polythene bag waiting for a buyer after committing the crime.

The suspect, Francis Awuni

The Assemblyman, Edward Takyi, who confirmed the incident told Adom News the deceased brought the suspect from the Northern Region to help with his farm work.

Detailing circumstances that led to the dastardly act, Mr Takyi said the suspect alleged his boss attempted to use him for rituals, so he revenged after it failed.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the Bia West District Police Command with the body deposited at the Bia West Government Hospital.