The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered health workers of Pantang Hospital to call off their strike with immediate effect.

The directive comes on the back of an industrial action embarked upon by the aggrieved health workers of the facility to register their displeasure over the unfavourable working conditions that put their lives at risk.

According to the staff, the absence of a fence wall had resulted in their being attacked by some miscreants who have encroached on the hospital’s land. They, therefore, decided to lay down their tools until their concerns are resolved.

The NLC, after a meeting with the leadership of the staff, Wednesday, July 7, issued a press statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah, assuring that their concerns will be addressed.

In view of that, Mr Asamoah stated that the Interior Ministry, National Security and the Municipal Security Committee have been directed to provide the requisite security for workers at Pantang Hospital.

The Ministry of Health has also been given a two-month ultimatum to construct a fence wall around the entire hospital.

Mr Asamoah further revealed that Ministry of Health, Management of Pantang Hospital, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and a representative from National Security are to hold a meeting with the Pantang Hospital to discuss the way forward and report to the Commission on Wednesday, August 4.

