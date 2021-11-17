Majority Leader and Suame Member of Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, is convinced the 2022 National Budget will revive national development.

However, it is his wish that it improves the state of unemployment with adequate measures in place to tackle the increment of loans in the country.

“I am looking forward to how the government and the budget can change the unemployment situation and as well reduce the interests on loans since it is now difficult to get one,” he anticipated on Accra-based Okay FM.

Expectations are high on reduction of taxes and job creation as Finance Minister, Ken Ofori- Atta presents the budget statement in Parliament.

Mr Mensah-Bonsu also touched on the need for the government to account for some special projects they have embarked on since it assumed office.

“Government has created 1D1F, 1V1D, planting for foods and jobs, we are expecting the government to account for these projects. This budget to me is going to give us a new beginning for national development and reposition this nation due to the COVID challenges,” the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs added.