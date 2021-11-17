The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) is urging government to be innovative in its tax mobilisation ahead of Wednesday’s budget presentation in Parliament.

They want government to introduce measures to widen the tax net instead of introducing new taxes.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will present the 2022 Budget in Parliament hinting that, it will be heavy on job creation and entrepreneurship.

He was, however, tight-lipped on whether he will remove taxes on petroleum products as expected.

A reduction of taxes in the budget, President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, believes will give them relief.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Wednesday, he said businesses are already showing signs of fatigue in tax payment.

He indicated that, imports of goods at the ports have reduced drastically due to high taxes and the impact they have had on their capital.

Dr Obeng said they will be happy if they can have assurances through the budget that the macroeconomic environment will be stable and predictable.

In support, Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association is also appealing to government not to introduce new taxes.

Co-Chairman of the Association, Clement Boateng, on Dwaso Nsem said their business has been affected by the incessant taxes.

He also stressed that; a reversal of the 50 percent benchmark value will bring untoward hardship in the country.

Clement Boateng hoped the listening Akufo-Addo government will heed to their plea to save their jobs.