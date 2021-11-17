A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Razak Kojo Opoku, says the 2022 Budget is aimed at empowering Ghanaians to be creative and self-reliant.

He said it is to create the enabling environment for Ghanaians to set up their own businesses, expand to employ more hands to reduce the rate of youth unemployment, and generally contribute to the growth of the economy.

Mr Opoku said the sustainability of every economy largely depends on entrepreneurship which is the responsibility of the government to put measures and systems in place to promote the culture of entrepreneurship, which is exactly what President Akufo-Addo’s government sought to achieve.

In an interview with the media, he noted that for instance, Suame Magazine in the Ashanti Region was one of the richest high streets of Ghana with over 250, 000 skilled workers who were entrepreneurs and offered essential services, including manufacturing of bolts and knots to assembling of vehicles by hands.

“Suame Magazine serves as the heart of informal economy of Ghana where thousands of labourers learn their trades and millions of dollars are traded at the magazine every single day,” he said.

The NPP member said the 2022 Budget would give hope to those who want to work with the formal economy as well as those who desire to be independent to create viable business for themselves.

He said a strong formal and informal economy with a prudent tax payment system was the best way Ghana could achieve ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda.