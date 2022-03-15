Since he took over as the Minister of Finance in 2017, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta has managed to raise revenue strategically to support some projects and interventions.

For instance, he managed to bring Ghana back from IMF and restored the then cancelled Teachers and Nurse’s training allowances.

Mr Kojo Razak Opoku, Member of the New Patriotic Party, who said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday said the Minister also managed to fund free Senior High School (SHS) Education and had been able to sustain the financing of the programme.

“His predecessors left behind collapsed banking /financial sector resulting in losses of depositors funds, but Ken Ofori-Atta was able to raise money to save the collapsing banks/financial institutions as well as redeem the funds of depositors.”

Mr Opoku said Mr Ofori-Atta was also able to clear majority of the NHIS debts and successfully scrapped all the 15 nuisance and killer taxes introduced by his predecessors.

“Ken Ofori-Atta has performed well as the sector Minister for Finance by raising monies for the implementation and sustainability of government’s programmes and policy initiatives and deserves praises rather than criticising him without providing alternatives” he added.