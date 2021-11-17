Two drivers have been crashed to death in a fatal accident at Asankare in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The accident reportedly occurred at about 10:00 pm on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

It involved a Hyundai truck with registration number AS 8632-14, carting plantain and a DAF with the number As 8498-15 which was also transporting shea butter seeds.

A witness, Jackson Debrah, narrated the incident to Adom News‘ Isaac Amoako.

According to him, the vehicles were travelling in the opposite direction and collided head-on upon reaching a section of the road.

One of the deceased has been identified as Nana Kwame who was driving the Hyundai with the other yet to be identified.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Yawkwei steward mortuary at Juaso awaiting autopsy.

