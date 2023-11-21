Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has responded to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s claims the 24-hour economy is already being implemented.

According to John Mahama, some companies operating 24 hours do not invalidate a policy that will give incentives to others who decide to sign up.

Mr Mahama contends that this policy will address the pressing issue of Ghanaian youth embarking on perilous journeys across the Sahara and the Mediterranean in search of better opportunities in Europe.

But Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia criticised the policy adding that Mr Mahama lacks an understanding of the policy he is promising to Ghanaians.

On the back of this, the former President has clarified the issue at an engagement with students of the St. Joseph’s College of Education at Bechem as the ‘Building Ghana Tour’ kickstarted in the Ahafo Region.

He said the initiative will be a voluntary one that interested institutions can sign onto.

“It is not by force. When we come, we’ll open it. The initiative is available, any company that wants to work a shift system and work more than the eight hours that they normally work from eight o’clock to five o’clock, they will sign on. We will give them tax incentives because if you work the extra shift, you will be given tax breaks. Aside from that, you’ll be provided with security and everything that you need to be able to employ more people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former President assures a team of experts is working to finalise the policy document