Buried deep in Monaco’s archive is black-and-white footage of a teenage Kylian Mbappe, sitting in front of a board as a teacher takes a lesson.

Like much of the early footage of Mbappe, the first thing that catches the eye is his sense of mischief, humour and fun.

In another clip, he jumps on a trampoline, spelling out Monaco letter-by-letter at the top of each bounce, in the style of an American cheerleader.

But with the levity was an underlying seriousness.

Mbappe had an understanding, even as a teenager, of a wider, bigger plan; a programme of parental planning and forethought now widely known as ‘Project Mbappe’.

In the classroom footage, Mbappe is learning languages, most significantly Spanish.

“Maybe in the future it can help me,” he says. “Even when it comes to interviews, to express myself in French or other languages if it’s necessary.”

This summer, that schoolboy Spanish is set to come in useful.

Having run down his contract at Paris St-Germain, the 25-year-old is poised to be confirmed as Real Madrid’s newest galactico.

It is the transfer Mbappe has dreamed of ever since he pinned posters of Madrid hero Cristiano Ronaldo on his bedroom wall.

It is the transfer that could ultimately deliver him the game’s biggest trophies.

And it is the transfer that, according to an iconic compatriot, could ultimately make him the most decorated footballer of all time.