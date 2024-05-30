The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for the successful conduct of the limited voter registration exercise.

The National Coordinator, Albert Arhin said the electoral body effectively managed the process well despite the initial challenges experienced in some registration centres.

“My verdict is that the EC did well. It has done well and why I am saying this is that yes, we had problems at the initial stages, especially with the first two days. We had this problem of some machines not working well and we also had this network problem.

“So, if you remember at a point in time, they said they could go offline and be doing the registration. But I think the EC listened to advice so they were able to cope. And so, after the first two days where we had these problems, the exercise stabilised and it went on smoothly,” he lauded in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

The 21-day exercise which commenced on May 7 and initially scheduled to end on May 27, 2024.

Following calls for an extension, the EC moved the deadline to May 29, a day which witnessed long queues in parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the EC will from today, May 30 commence the replacement of missing ID cards at a cost of GH₵ 10.

