The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu, will be leading a demonstration over deplorable roads in his constituency today, Monday, October 25, 2021.

The protest is to express the constituency’s displeasure over the devastation caused by recent heavy rainfalls which flooded and trapped some constituents in their homes.

According to the MP, the dire situation in his constituency following the rains is a result of neglect from the government.

Mr Xavier-Sosu said the protest will drum home their demands and compel the government to quickly step in.

“The demonstration has been called because of the extreme bad nature of the roads in the constituency, and we have actually drawn the government’s attention to this for some time now and it seems all our attempts have fallen on deaf ears,” he stated.