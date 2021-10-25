Parts of Accra will today, October 25, 2021, experience power outages, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced.

The outage, according to ECG, is to pave way for some planned maintenance works to improve service delivery.

The power distribution company, in a public notice, stated the outage will last between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

The areas to be affected include Saasabi, Bawaleshie, Oyibi, Apollonia, Kordiabe and Aburi. Others are Glefe, Gbegbeyise, Wiaboman, Mallam, Kokroko, Awoshie, Abasie, and its environs.

Meanwhile, ECG has apologised for any inconvenience that will arise out of the exercise.

Read the statement below: