Residents of Obosomase in the Eastern Region and surrounding communities on Wednesday morning defied the risks associated with a fuel tanker involved in an accident and dashed to scoop the petroleum product which was gushing out of a crashed tanker.

The tanker, which was carrying diesel and travelling towards Mamfe, was involved in the accident while climbing the steep hill at Obosomase.

The driver claimed to miss the gears and therefore could not control the vehicle when he stopped almost at the tip of the hill and started reversing.

The DAF tanker truck, with registration number GW 1077 W, was almost at the tip of the hill when eyewitnesses saw that it had slowed down, came to a stop and started reversing.

The driver claimed that the brakes failed to halt the vehicle when he tried to.

Seeing danger and seeing that there were other vehicles behind the truck, he decided to swerve onto the shoulders of the road and in the process, the container flipped off to the ground resulting in one of the top covers opening with the product pouring out.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service responded to the accident.