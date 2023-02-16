Asabke Alangdi, the second accused person charged with the murder of the then Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adams Mahama, has denied knowledge of the circumstances leading to the death of Mahama.

Mounting the dock to open his defence at the High Court in Accra yesterday, the accused explained that the late Mahama had been his partner for over 20 years, and that there was no friction between them.

Alangdi and Gregory Afoko, a farmer, have pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder at the court presided over by Justice Efua Merley Wood.

Defence

In his evidence-in-chief, Alangdi told the seven-member jury that “It is not true, my Lord, that I conspired with Afoko to pour acid on the late Mahama; he was my father and he helped me in so many things. He even helped me in building my house”.

Led by his lawyer, Andrew Vortia, the accused, explained that he got to know Afoko through NPP party rallies in the region.

Asked to explain to the court what exactly happened on the day of the incident, Alangdi said upon delivering some flags to the party’s secretary, Afoko bought him a bottle of Guinness.

He said after a while, Afoko informed them that he had to see his sick dad, and so he asked Afoko to drop him off on his way.

The lawyer asked Alangdi to tell the court exactly what time he got the lift from Afoko.

The accused said, “I cannot really remember the time because I was not wearing a watch, but I remember when we were at the bar, there was a television there and we were watching the evening news”.

He added that Afoko dropped him off in front of his house and left.

The accused said he was informed the following morning that someone had poured acid on Adams Mahama, adding that everyone accused the two of them of pouring acid on the deceased.

Why run?

The lawyer further asked why Alangdi decided to run to Côte d’Ivoire immediately after the incident.

The accused said he decided to flee because someone had threatened to kill him.

He said shortly after receiving a call from the police for his witness statement, Tofic, a prosecution witness, threatened to kill him.

“He told me on the phone that he’s taking away one of my children, and has burnt down my house,” Alangdi said in his evidence-in-chief.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, February 20, 2023, for the prosecution, led by Marina Appiah Opare, a Chief State Attorney, to cross-examine the accused.

Prosecution’s facts

According to the facts of the case, on May 14, 2015, Gregory’s brother, Paul Afoko, and Kwabena Agyepong, then National Chairman and General Secretary respectively of the NPP, arrived in Bolgatanga for a meeting.

Adams Mahama, the prosecution claimed, organised some thugs to violently attack the two, scuttling the planned meeting at the Azumsolon Guest House, accusing them of campaigning against the flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and also not notifying him (Mahama) of the meeting.

The situation, according to the prosecution, was later brought under control by the police, adding that Gregory, who was then upset, confronted Mahama but was chased away by some thugs.