Lynx Entertainment is delighted to announce that it has inked a deal with global label, distributor, and publisher, EMPIRE to work on the project of Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene.

This new strategic partnership will see the 2020 Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ expand his horizons as he takes on the world with his music.

Since 2021, Lynx Entertainment has been working closely with EMPIRE in maximizing opportunities and value for its artistes.

Kuami Eugene’s deal emphasises the Ghana-based label’s trailblazing role in the African music industry since 2007.

This pathbreaking alliance will aim at projecting the career of the talented and hardworking singer & songwriter on the international market.

The coming weeks will see the BMI award-winner, Kuami Eugene, add up to his genre-bending repertoire beginning with the release of his highly anticipated song titled ‘Single‘.



