Celebrated artiste, Wizkid has made another heartbreaking post on his social media handle in relation to the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi.

Putting their long-held musical rivalry aside, Wizkid, with the help of emojis hinted he is not in the right state emotionally.

The death of the child who turned three has come as a shock to Nigerians who have put everything on hold to offer their condolence to the grieving parents.

It is for this reason, Wizkid has made an official announcement to postpone his album, which was intended to be released tomorrow, November 4, 2022.

When the news of the death first broke in the late hours of October 31, 2022, Wizkid expressed deep pain. His subsequent gesture has revealed how shattered he is of the demise.

Meanwhile, the album has been put on hold until November 11, after which he will announce the next level.

Wizkid hinted he has a collaboration with an artiste “people think he is snot cool with”, heightening speculation of working with Davido, hence the postponement.

