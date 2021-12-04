The winners of the 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Prempeh College, have presented their trophy to students of Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School (SHS).

This was on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the campus of the Tanoso-based school in Kumasi after a similar visit to the Manhyia Palace.

Photos from the visit, which have popped up online, depicted the bond that exists between the two schools.

The students of Yaa Asantewaa commonly referred to as Adehye3 beamed with smiles as they receive the Amanfuo squad – Abdallah Abdul, Evans Oppong and Eden Nana Kyei Obeng.

The two institutions have over the years been tagged as royal pair with Amanadehye3 as their alliance name.

The ‘Amanfuo’ were crowned the champions of the national championship after a fierce contest with the ‘Ɔdadeɛs’ and the ‘Dzololians’ (Keta SHTS) on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Prempeh College emerged winners with 53 points.

Six-time champions, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (Presec-Legon) came second with 49 points while Keta Senior High Technical School accumulated 30 points.