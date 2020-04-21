A South African man has been arrested by the police for trying to smuggle his girlfriend in the back of his car amidst a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID19.

According to an official from the province of Gauteng, the woman was found in the car booth during a stop and search at a roadblock in the province.

The driver, who did not have a permit, was headed to the Eastern Mpumalanga province. Authorities say the woman was also arrested for consenting to be smuggled.

South Africa government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24th for three weeks but the lockdown has been extended until the end of April.