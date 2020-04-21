Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as ‘Lil Win’, has donated assorted items to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Ashanti Regional Police Command amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The brand ambassador for Bel-Malt presented over 5,000 bottles of Bel products to KATH and the security personnel.

Taking to Instagram to share photos of the donation, he had the caption:

Together with the Bel-Malt, or @belbeverages we yesterday donated some products to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters as we continue to support both the infected and frontliners.