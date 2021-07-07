Soothing gospel singer, Lizzy Ntiamoah, has finally premiered her new enticing song with scenic visuals dubbed Judah Mu Gyata.

The song depicts the power of God and praises God for his supremacy for being the Lion of Judah, which translates as ‘Judah Mu Gyata’ in the Akan language.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, madam Ntiamoah, who released her last album in 2010, said she had to take a long hiatus to focus on her banking career and family but she is back for good, hence her latest single Judah Mu Gyata.

She isn’t a new face in the gospel scene but her long hiatus after releasing three albums was for a good cause.

Last year she released a single dubbed Nyame Ye to announce her comeback into the music sphere.

Spanning about two decades, she has been a lead singer in her church, Victory Bible Church International at Awoshie.

Her service and song ministration in the church has gone a long way to help her groom her craft in music as one of the finest gospel voices in the country.

Born Elizabeth Okrah on October 26th, the ever-young singer is joyfully married with two children.

She’s a graduate of Regent University of Science and Technology where she pursued Banking and Finance after completing Trans Africa College.

The young gospel musician writes her own songs and is very determined and committed to promoting God’s work with the power of her voice.



