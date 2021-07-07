The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, has been invited by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) to serve on its Mission 4.7 High-Level Advisory Group as an Honorary and Meritorious Member.

In the letter of invitation dated 23 June 2021 and co-signed by Dr Jeffrey D. Sachs, President of the SDSN and Ms Stefania Gianini, Assistant Secretary-General of UNESCO, it was revealed that the Mission 4.7 High-Level Advisory Group is a new global initiative to put into practice the bold vision articulated by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education and Target 4.7.

“This invitation is only extended to those who have extraordinarily contributed to supporting target 4.7 and quality education globally. This membership enables you to still continue your engagement with Mission 4.7 as the new Minister of Energy for Ghana,” the letter continued.

The letter concludes “…we would like to thank you for continued and remarkable leadership in education…”

Dr Opoku-Prempeh, who is also popularly known as ‘NAPO’ and is the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, served as the Minister for Education from 2017 to 2021 and was responsible for driving the New Patriotic Party government’s flagship education policy, the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

The programme saw the student population of the country’s SHSs jump from 800,000 in 2016 to over 1.2 million by the time he left office.

As the current Minister for Energy, he is leading the government’s ambitious plan to expand electricity coverage, improve transportation and ensure a safe and reliable supply of energy.

According to him, most of the ongoing energy projects including the Kasoa Bulk Supply Point were nearing completion. Kasoa bulk supply is about 60 percent complete, he said, adding that Kumasi to Kintampo 350kva is about 65% complete. He said most transmission lines were being replaced as earlier announced.