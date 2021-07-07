An Assemblyman who was going about his lawful duties in the Mambrobi area in Accra has been assaulted by a police officer under very bizarre circumstances, adomonline.com has gathered.

Adomonline.com sources at Mamprobi say the Assemblyman, known in his Electoral Area as Hon Kobla Kobla, with jurisdiction over the Mamprobi Electoral Area, has sustained injuries as a result of the said beatings.

Kobla Kobla was said to have led his people for a desilting exercise, days before the attack, which is related to the exercise.

Why the attack

According to our sources, Kobla Kobla, after leading the desilting exercise, had gathered silt containing stones on the side of the drains which he intended to use to fill some potholes in his electoral area.

However, he got home in the evening of the exercise only to receive a threatening message left by a man for him through his wife.

The message asked him to stay away from the silt or be “dealt with”.

Kobla Kobla was said to have, however, defied the threats and went to the site of the silt only for the said person to appear at the scene.

The said individual’s appearance reportedly resulted in an open confrontation and exchange of words, regarding who had rights over the silts.

Attempt to arrest Assemblyman

As the war-of-words raged on, the man whose name is not immediately known to us, allegedly called someone he claimed to be a SWAT officer working at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters.

The officer by the name, Richard Adjei, also known as Cisco, was said to have appeared at the scene within minutes and attempted to arrest the Assemblyman.

In the process, he opened a bag across his chest and brought out a handcuff with the intention to handcuff Hon Kobla Kobla, the Assemblyman.

The Assemblyman was alleged to have resisted the arrest as he thought it was unlawful and unwarranted.

His refusal then got the said officer angry as he gave him several punches in the stomach area amidst kicks in his leg, all in an attempt to floor the Assemblyman.

Subsequently, Hon Kobla Kobla got fingernail scratches on his chest with injuries to his stomach area and fingers.

Near chaos in the area

As the beatings went on, some youth in the area were said to have wanted to intervene by attacking the said police officer but the Kobla Kobla asked for restrain, even in his pain.

Police report and petition to PIPS

The issue was later reported to the Mamprobi Police who arrested the officer and his accomplice before later granting them self-recognizance bails.

When Kobla Kobla was contacted, he confirmed the news, saying he was putting together a petition to be sent to the Police Intelligence and Professional Standard Bureau (Pips) for their action.