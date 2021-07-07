Thousands of followers of the late Temitope Joshua, popularly called T.B. Joshua, gathered for a night of tributes and candlelight procession in his honour on Monday night.

The pastor, televangelist, philanthropist, leader and founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), passed on on June 5 at the age of 57.

His wife, Evelyn Joshua, led the candlelight procession at the SCOAN Faith Resort in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

Right after the candlelight procession at the SCOAN, Mrs Joshua also led the church to organise an All-Day Tribute Service for the prophet.

READ ALSO:

Mrs Joshua, who led the first family in paying tribute to God’s servant, said “Father Lord, I thank You for the life of Your Son Jesus Christ, I praise you.”