The funeral and burial rites of the late Council of State member, Enoch Teye Mensah is underway at the forecourt of the State House.

Popularly known as E.T. Mensah, he passed away in South Africa in October 2023, after battling ill health for some time.

He died aged 77.

The mortal remains arrived in Ghana from South Africa on October 10, 2023.

Watch the funeral proceedings below: