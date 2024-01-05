Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has led a delegation to mourn the party’s former Ningo-Prampram MP, Enoch Teye Mensah.

The former President was in the company of some bigwigs of the NDC who were seen filing past the mortal remains at the forecourt of the State House.

Members of the delegation included 2020 NDC running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang; NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; General Secretary Fifi Kwetey, former Deputy General Secretary; Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and former High Commissioner to the UK, Victor Smith.

The rest were Ketu North MP; James Avedzi Klutse, Adaklu MP and Minority Chief Whip; Governs Kwame Agbodza, former Adentan MP; Kojo Adu Asare, among several others.

Affectionately called E.T. Mensah, the Council of State member died on October 1, 2023, in South Africa.

He was said to be undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Aged 77, Mr Mensah left behind a wife and seven children.

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei captured the scenes.