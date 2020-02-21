The controversy about whether or not the Minority in Parliament really returned to the Chamber after boycotting the 4th State of the Nations Address for their lunch has been brought to closure.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei Kusawgu constituency, John Jinapor, says he never ate the supposed jollof served after the event.

The Minority has been lampooned for rushing for food and drinks served after the President had addressed the nation.

The NDC MPs walked out on the President minutes to his address citing attack on media freedom as one of the reasons for their conduct.

They watched the proceedings on television and held a press conference to explain their walkout. But their alleged decision to go for the jollof and ‘sobolo’ [local drink] prepared specifically for the event has not gone down well with many Ghanaians.

Host of Asempa FM’s flagship political show, Ekosii Sen, Philip Osei Bonsu decided to question Mr Jinapor on their conduct when he came to the studio on Friday.

The Yapei Kusawgu MP obviously shocked at the report said he cannot confirm or deny any of them went for the food.

“I don’t know but I can’t say it did happen” Hon John Jinapor told the host when he was asked about the jollof issue.

