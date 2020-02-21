The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Free Zones Board, Michael Okyere Baafi, will be the only contender to challenge New Juaben South MP, Dr Asibey Yeboah in the NPP primaries slated for April this year.

A prototype of the tough encounter that characterized the primaries in the constituency four years ago is expected in this year’s contest.

The Executive secretary, this time, is confident and has marshaled all his arsenals at his disposal to unseat the incumbent who defeated him in the last primaries.

In what political connoisseurs in the constituency have described as the hottest primaries, Mr. Okyere Baafi is believed to be enjoying support from the presidency.

Speaking to NPP teeming supporters after successfully filing his nomination form in Koforidua, Mr Baafi reiterated his pledge to serve his constituents through party development and his contributions on the floor of parliament.

He believes he is well cut out for a job that requires people who have credibility and care for the ordinary.

He told journalists, his decision to contest is due to “the incompetence of our MP, the people see him to be selfish and inept“.

Michael Okyere Baafi was appointed to head the Free Zones Board by president Akuffo Addo after the NPP won the 2016 election.

He holds MBA in Marketing and Corporate Strategy from the University of Ghana, and a Bachelor of Education (Honours) degree, University of Cape Coast.[6]

He’s a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK and has over 10 years experience in insurance marketing.

Below are some photos of his filling moment: