President of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Kurt Okraku, has justified his appointment of his close pals to occupy positions at the FA.

Since taking over the GFA boss, Mr Okraku, has been criticised for only appointing people close to him to occupy positions in his administration.

Speaking as a guest on Joy FM’s Personality Profile on Thursday, the former Dreama FC Executive Chairman justified why he will continue to name close allies to work with him.

According to him, no one will win an election and work with his enemies.

“I will not win an election and work with my enemies,” he said.

“I will work with people who will believe in me and I know they can help me accomplish my quest,” he said.

An appointment that is pending is Dreams FC’s Henry Asante Twum, who is expected to be named as the new GFA Communications Director.