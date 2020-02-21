A member of the Bunkprugu/Nakpanduri district assembly in the North East region wants the the police to investigate the looting of medical equipment and materials from a specialised health facility there.

Najar Daniel, the assemblyman for Bunkprugu South, has specifically asked the police to interrogate a former District Chief Executive, Sanpor Timothy Larri, who was in office in 2014 when the incident occurred.

According to him, the police should also conduct a house-to-house search in the Bunkprugu township for the missing equipment.

The facility was built in the district capital to tackle maternal and child deaths, but the facility, which never served its purpose, was constructed six years ago by the Japanese Embassy through its Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The facility was immediately shutdown a few days after an inaugural and handing over ceremony attended by top representatives of the Japanese envoy.

It followed the mass stealing of equipment including beds, mattresses and fridges from the facility by suspected members of the community.

The facility has since been left to rot, a JoyNews visit has found.

A walk inside the facility shows that the cemented floor is covered in dust and animal dropping.

The power cables and wooden ceilings were removed as well as doors. Windows and ceiling fans were also ripped off in the plunder.

The Bunkprugu District is one of the poor areas in the North East Region.

With over 260 communities, the district has no hospital and residents still struggle to access primary healthcare, and in most parts, residents depend fully on traditional healers for their health needs.

According to the officials, access to health services, including quality care for pregnant women is very limited due to the unavailability of health centres and bad roads.

The only clinic is faced with numerous challenges forcing pregnant women to rely on unskilled assistance during childbirth.

Source: Eliasu Tanko | Joy News