Ghana’s High Commissioner of India, Mike Oquaye Jnr, who is contesting in the upcoming parliamentary primaries for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency says he wouldn’t be selective when dealing with delegates.

He also promised not to be selective in meeting the needs and desires of the constituents. Ambassador Oquaye argues that the selective approach adopted by the MP is adversely affecting the growth of the constituency.

Addressing delegates after successfully filing his nomination to mount a fierce challenge against his opponent, Lawyer Mike Oquaye Jnr assured that his victory will unite the party at the base plus restoring the lost glory of the constituency.

“I assure you that my victory will reunite the base of the party. I will work all the delegates irrespective of our difference. I am fully aware of the selective approach adopted by the MP in meeting your needs. I won’t discriminate against anyone. My victiory will unite the party and the strengthen the existing structures for the victory of the NPP in 2020.”

Touching on what necessitated his choice to contest the second time; Mike Oquaye Jnr said he was motivated to make the second move for the seat because of the cry by the grassroots and delegates that, they were mostly neglected when people won elections.

He posited that there were factions among the constituents because some members were aggrieve on certain issues, emphasizing that it was imperative for these acrimony to be resolved to avoid any untoward situation for the Party.

Mr Oquaye is however optimistic of victory in the primaries.

The governing NPP goes to the polls on April 25 in all the 169 constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general elections.

Mike Oquaye Jnr faces stiff competition as he comes up against the incumbent and Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who is seeking re-election for the third time.

Below are photos of his filing activities: